Hanni El Khatib Announces New Album 'Savage Times,' Gets Classy with Single "This I Know"

Hanni El Khatib kicked ass in 2016, unleashing a volley of EPs that saw him experiment past the blues-rock idiom. Those journeys will now be cataloged in an album, Savage Times, that's coming out February 17. Frickin' sweet. To add to that, El Khatib has gifted us a new single from that album called "This I Know." The project will include more new music, as well.

It's a swanky soul number that wouldn't be out of place in the hands of El Khatib's labelmates BadBadNotGood, but of course his voice helps elevate the song."I don't wanna run around," he sings, and his creative streak proves he's doing anything but. Listen to "This I Know" below and also check out the raucous, Paris-shot Savage Times trailer.

Hanni El Khatib tour dates:

2/9: Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Savage Times Album Release Party Presented By Red Bull Sound Select)

2/23: Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Music Club (with The Buttertones & Clean Spill)

2/24: San Francisco @ The Chapel Presented by Noise Pop (with The Buttertones & The Molochs)

Phil is a Noisey staff writer. He's on Twitter.

